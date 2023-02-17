Osinbajo’s Mother, Olubisi, Marks 90th Birthday with Worship Service

*Buhari, govs, Adeboye, others join family to celebrate

*VP reveals four things he learnt from Mama

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigerians from all walks of life, yesterday, joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and family in Lagos, to celebrate the grace of God in the life of their matriarch, Mama Olubisi Osinbajo as she clocked 90.



The day was marked with a church service laced with singing, prayers, musical performances and biblical ministrations.

At the thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute-Meta, which featured songs ministration, an elated Mama Osinbajo, fondly nicknamed “Mumisco” by her many children, grand and great-grandchildren, was full of appreciation and gratitude, praying that everyone at the event would also grow up to be 90 in good health and prosperity.



In his sermon at the service, the Bishop of Lagos Mainland Diocese, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson, recalled Mama and her family’s early days at St Jude’s Cathedral and particularly her devotion to the service of God.

He emphasised the significance of thanksgiving and obedience to the will of God, noting that a birthday celebration is “an opportunity to take stock of one’s life.”

While praying for Mama, Bishop Johnson declared that even at 90, God would continue to work wonders in her because of her devotion to His work and obedience to His will.



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, who also ministered at the service, prayed for the celebrant, thanked God for her life and asked for God’s blessings on her and everyone at the service.

Leading the special celebration messages for Mama contained in the event brochure was President Muhammadu Buhari, who wrote a personal letter to Mama Osinbajo.



According to the President in a message earlier released by the Presidency, “On behalf of myself, my family, and Nigerians, we rejoice with Mama and wish her continued grace and joy in the Lord, all the days of her life. Amen.”

President Buhari thanked God for the gift of long life and all her accomplishments, particularly “for giving Nigeria the gift of your son, our Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and his other illustrious siblings.”

He also expressed happiness that, “the matriarch of the Osinbajo family had thought it worthy to establish the Olubisi Osinbajo foundation, which caters to the wellbeing of widows and families of clergymen. It is an initiative I recommend to other endowed people in our society, as it has lofty rewards not only here, but also in the hereafter.”



On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Mama was so exceptional in many respects but there were four things he has learnt from her.

According to him, “four things I learnt from Mama. First, is her personal integrity, simply telling the truth always. She simply did not tolerate lying, even seemingly white or innocuous lies! She also had a problem with excessive display of wealth; she felt it reflected poor breeding.

“Second is her insistence on proper behaviour, politeness and respect for elders. Third is how she had always believed I would be a lawyer. She always resisted every attempt to distract me. The fourth is her service to the gospel and her prayerfulness.”



Several Nigerians, however, graced the event, especially members of the church family, top government functionaries and other dignitaries.

They include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his wife, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, who represented First Lady, Aisha Buhari; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, while Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa the Deputy Governor of Ondo State represented the State Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and several former governors including Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo; Chief Olusegun Osoba and Mr Ibikunle Amosun, both of Ogun State; Rotimi Ameachi of Rivers State and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State.

President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and several Ministers were also at the event. There were also representatives of State Governments and senior government officials.

From the business community, there were captains of industry including the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and businessman and philanthropist, Mr Femi Otedola.