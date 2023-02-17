One Dies, Two Injured as Two APC Factions Clash in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

One person has been reportedly killed while two others sustained serious injuries at Tsonga town in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State following the bloody clash between the factions of the two leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the town.

Already, one has been hospitalised as a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.

Incidentally, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alhaji Yaman Shuaib Abdullahi, hails from the town.

The two APC leaders are the House of Representatives candidate for Edu/Patigi/Moro federal constituency in the forthcoming election, Hon. Ahmed Saba, and the outgoing lawmaker representing the federal constituency, Hon. Muhammed Ndakene.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the recent cancelation of the campaign rally in the town by the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

However, trouble started between the two gladiators last Wednesday over who should take control of Governor Abdulrazaq’s visit to the area.

Similarly, with such political tours by the state governor, the issue of who should take charge of pecuniary funds also became another bone of contention between the two warring factional leaders in the area.

Sources close to the town told journalists yesterday that dangerous weapons like Dane guns, cutlasses, sword among others were said to have been freely used by the two warring factions.

During the melee, it was learnt that one person was reported dead while two others were said to have sustained injuries in the attack.

It was gathered that security agents were cautioned not to intervene as they could get killed in the process.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “I am yet to get information on the incident as of now.”