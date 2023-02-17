Neymar Close to PSG Exit

A number of Premier League top clubs have been alerted to the possible availability of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to 90min.com.

The Brazil international is enjoying a stellar year in Paris, recording 17 goals and 16 assists in just 28 games, although PSG’s recent slump has cast doubt over his long-term future in the French capital.

The 31-year-old remains under contract until 2025 and while PSG are not rushing to offload Neymar, they are understood to be open to his possible departure at the end of the season and sources have confirmed to 90min that a number of Premier League sides have been spoken to over a potential deal.

Indeed, intermediaries are believed to have spoken with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle, informing the clubs of Neymar’s interest in a move to the Premier League, as well as his potential availability.

Neymar’s name is also understood to have been mentioned during a recent meeting between Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which had been scheduled to discuss other topics.

Boehly has held regular meetings with a number of leading executives across Europe in an attempt to boost his connections, and it is understood he scheduled a meeting with Al-Khelaifi to discuss the failed loan move of Hakim Ziyech, whose switch to PSG was not finalised in time last month.

While Ziyech was the main subject, the discussion is believed to have included Neymar’s future, with Boehly open to making such a high-profile signing. Sources have described Boehly as ‘intrigued’ by Neymar’s possible availability.

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 in a record €222m deal and has had a mixed spell in France. The Brazilian has lifted four Ligue 1 titles but has failed to inspire the Champions League glory that was supposed to follow his signing.

PSG are on track to add another league title this season but have already been eliminated from the Coupe de France and are on the brink of another early exit from Europe after Tuesday’s defeat to Bayern Munich.