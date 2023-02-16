Wike to FG: Ensure 2023 Elections Are Not Truncated

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the federal government to ensure that the general election was not truncated.

Wike noted that the Central Bank’s disregard for the Supreme Court on the naira swap policy matter should worry the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, particularly, as the elections drew near.

The Rivers State governor made the call yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, senator Kashim Shettima, APC national chairman, senator Abdullahi Adamu to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike urged Tinubu to prevail on the federal government not to extend the election dates.

Thanking God that the APC presidential rally in the state was devoid of violence, Wike expressed reservation on whether the APC-led federal government was interested in conducting the general election particularly, with the lingering naira swap crisis.

“Do you people really want this election to take place or not; or you have an agenda to truncate this election. I don’t know. Look at what is happening in Oyo today, Edo, Delta. See what is going on,” he said.

The Rivers State governor, who maintained that the abrupt naira redesign and the consequent tactless implementation of the swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria smacked of pure politics, insisted that irrespective of the politics, the ruling APC must ensure that the election held.

“I believe your party should make sure this election holds. You people are in power, ensure that this election holds. Nobody can solve the issue of corruption in two-three months. It is not possible. This thing is purely politically motivated,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for his disregard for the Supreme Court of Nigeria, he said, “How can you people be in government at this time, governor of a Central Bank disrespecting the Supreme Court. Where has it happened in any democracy. Governor of Central Bank thinking of whether to obey Supreme Court order. Where has it happened?

“I am not talking about Federal High Court order, not Court Of Appeal, I am talking about Supreme Court. Supreme Court said do not do this and everybody is folding hand begging Central Bank to obey Supreme Court order. Which country has it ever happened? When the order of Supreme Court is not obeyed, what are you telling the poor people on the street?”

He however, described himself as unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but said it abominable for two PDP states, Bayelsa and Edo to join the federal government as defendants in the suit brought before the Supreme Court by some states challenging the naira sway policy.

Earlier, Tinubu informed Wike that the courtesy call was necessitated by his sheer regards and admiration for his advocacy that power should rotate to the south, adding that, he joined the race to lead the country on the philosophy which Wike has consistently advocated that power should return to the south.

“Our courtesy call, not to personalise it, is out of the respect I have for you. You worked hard and you voiced loudly your commitment to unity and the critical part to that unity in Nigeria, you never advocated a division of our country. You followed history. You respect the country,” he said.

APC National Chairman, senator Abdullahi Adamu, explained that his party had deliberately resolved that power should rotate to the south at the end of President Buhari’s tenure.