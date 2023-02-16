Tinubu: We Need Authority to Change Life for Prosperity

•Urges Rivers youths to shun oil pipelines vandalism

•Decries violent protests in Delta, Oyo, Kwara, Edo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has urged Rivers youths to shun oil pipelines vandalism in the state, assuring them that if elected into office, his government would change the people’s life for prosperity across the country.

The former Lagos State governor spoke yesterday, while addressing his supporters at the APC presidential campaign rally, held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt City Local Government of Rivers State.

Addressing thousands of supporters, Tinubu stressed the need to revive the nation’s industries, insisting that with better utilisation of the ports, ensuring stable security in the country and developing the youths skillfully, would Nigeria achieve its position as the giant of Africa.

“Here we are in Nigeria and in Rivers. It’s not fish that we are looking for, it’s not crayfish. It’s in Lagos too. What we are looking for is authority to change your lives for prosperity.

“Power and magnitude to give you the best of life, to take care of your inheritance, to make sure that all of you, particularly the youths are empowered to have the best skill in the world that can manufacture, that can produce things that other countries want. That can produce for export from Nigeria, make Nigeria proud, a nation of prosperity, joy and happiness beyond one day.

“We are talking about prosperity in Nigeria, without our own factory, without better utilisation of our Ports, without peace and stability, we cannot achieve those aims and those dreams.

“We want you to take your life seriously beyond politics. I will become your president by the grace of God. By the power of your votes. Make sure you have your PVC, make sure your votes and ballots are ready. I know that you are looking for president, you will vote for me as your president.

“One day you will be president too, let’s build a nation of joy, unity, that is hardworking, that is working together and not killing one another. Today, I must promise you, if we can work together, we must work together to stop vandalism of our properties, of our oil pipelines. It is only in unity, working together with prosperity will be part of our hope,” he said.

Commending Rivers people for their turnout in numbers and patience while the rally was delayed, he also spoke about a joyful and progressive future for the state.

“Thank you very much for the warm reception. Rivers will be a forest of joy, a forest of peace, a forest of progress. This politics is political. We know you are very good people to have waited till this time. We thank you,” Tinubu added.

Earlier, after receiving the flag from the national leadership of the party, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Tonye Cole, urged the presidential candidate for a full support of the party in Rivers.

“With your (Tinubu) support and prayers, also prayers of Rivers people, APC will win in the state and national offices. We have been intimidated but we know that APC is on the ground, we’re into grassroot campaign and have won the heart of Rivers people. The antecedent of our presidential candidate is known, when we take over, there will be a great change in the state and country at large,” he said.

National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said they had kept to the promise to Nigeria by selecting a Southerner (Tinubu) as a presidential candidate, adding that, “What the PDP failed to give, we have given the South by bringing out the candidacy of Alhaji Bola Tinubu.”

In another development, Tinubu has decried the violent protests that took place yesterday in different parts of the country like Delta, Oyo, Kwara and Edo States.

In a statement yesterday, Tinubu warned that the destruction of property would rather complicate the issue, and assured the people that the current phase would soon pass away as federal and state governments were already working to surmount the current challenges.

He said: “I am saddened by reports of violent protests in parts of our country today (yesterday) especially in Delta, Oyo, Kwara and Edo states. In Delta, there were reports of arson and destruction of bank branches.

“I sympathise with all Nigerians who are going through the pains of not being able to get money from banks and ATM points to meet their basic daily needs. I also sympathise with the banks for being victims of the CBN currency redesign policy.”

With the Supreme Court reaffirming its order of 8th February on monetary authorities to allow the old and new Naira notes to circulate together, the former Governor of Lagos State said he believed a solution was right on the way and the scarcity of naira notes would soon be over.

“I am happy to note the various measures being put in place by many of our governors to cushion the effect of the scarcity of naira on households. I want to appeal to our young people not to take law into their hands through destructive protests. We feel your pains and frustration but destroying lives and property will not solve any problem,” Tinubu pleaded.

Rather, Tinubu said it would only complicate the crisis at hand, while maintaining that everyone keep the peace and remain calm.

“Let us not be provoked. Instead, let us cooperate with the government in seeking immediate and lasting solution. This difficult time shall soon be over. We must keep hope alive as we move forward to a better, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria of our dreams.”