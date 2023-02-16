Osogbo-Ikirun Road: Adeleke Mobilises Contractor Back to Site

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has mobilised Sammya Construction Company back to site for the continuation of Osogbo/Ikirun/Ila Odo Kwara Boundary Road, which was started by ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola’ administration over 10 years ago.

The Osogbo-Ikirun/Kwara State Boundary Road awarded in June 2012.

Following the resumption of work on the project, an inspection team led by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr. Olusola Ajao, alongside the Ministry’s Director of Highways, Mr. Basiru Bello, went on an inspection of the ongoing project.

Workers of the construction company handling the project were seen on ground in their numbers engaging in one activity or the other to ensure that the portion of the project approved for continuation is completed on time.

Ajao expressed delight at the level of work done so far. He said that the administration of Governor Adeleke is determined to put smiles on the faces of masses.

He explained that the governor approved the continuation of the project because he believed that good road infrastructure enhances speedy economic growth of any society.

Ajao emphasised that the present administration in the state would not relent in fixing infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the to attract investments that would create jobs and boost the economic potentials of the state.

Speaking in the same vein, Bello said that he is particularly delighted because the governor has not only approved the continuation of the Osogbo-Ikirun/Kwara State Boundary Road, but also approved other road networks within the state for rehabilitation.

He said that the governor has demonstrated an uncommon zeal, passion and willingness to develop the state and make life better for all residents of the state.

However, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sammya Nigeria LTD, Mr. Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa, expressed readiness to provide high quality road infrastructure for the government and people of Osun State in record time.

Bridge Pupil Emerges Overall Winner in Mathematics Competition

Master Alexander Tarhe-veyan Oghenebrume, a Primary Six Pupil from Bridge Schools at Babatunde Laja Academy has emerged the overall winner of the 11th edition of The Ultimate Mathematics Ambassador (TUMA) competition.

The TUMA, which attracted over 1,800 pupils, is an annual event organised by the Ambassadors School, Ogun State, to eliminate Mathematics phobia among pupils and discover talented pupils.

During the prize-giving and award ceremony, the Chairman of Ambassador School, Ota, Mr. Samson Osewa, said: “It is always an honour for us to host the Ultimate Ambassador Maths Competition and this corporate social responsibility of the Ambassador Schools, Ota, is fueled by a desire to replace the phobia for mathematics, which is inherent in most young people, with a cultivated passion for the subject.”

Osewa added that “Mathematics is the mother of invention. The knowledge of Mathematics is not self-sufficient but it remains the bridge to other worlds.

“Mathematics provides an effective way of building mental discipline and encourages logical reasoning and mental rigour. In addition, mathematical knowledge plays a crucial role in understanding the contents of other school subjects such as science, social studies, and even music and art.

Commenting on the outcome of the competition, the Managing Director of Bridge International Academies (Bridge) in Nigeria, Foyinsola Akinjayeju said: “The result of the 2023 Ultimate Maths Ambassador competition is a testament to our value proposition at Bridge – Bridge Builds Leaders.

“It is our first time participating in the TUMA competition as a school and we are more than excited to have come first place among several other great talents. We are super proud of Alex and his fantastic teacher.”

Akinjayeju emphasised that Mathematics is taken seriously in Bridge Schools as is evidenced by the outcomes from a report by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID). The report found that teachers in Bridge schools spend more time teaching numeracy than in other private schools (93 per cent vs. 85 per cent).

Another Bridge Pupil, Hamida Alebiosu, who also participated in the competition, received a prize for emerging as one of the top-performing pupils at the competition.

Bridge is a network of Community Schools across Lagos and Osun States and its pupils have consistently delivered high scores at the National Common Entrance Examinations for four consecutive years, surpassing the national and state cut-off marks into federal unity schools. The result from TUMA 2023 proved that Bridge methodologies drive pupils towards attaining academic excellence.