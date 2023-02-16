NPFL: Plateau Hammer El-Kanemi 5-0 as Lobi Crash in Bauchi

Plateau United moved into the championship playoff spots after a comprehensive 5-0 trashing of El-Kanemi Warriors at the New Jos Stadium. The Jos side got off to a flying start scoring three goals in the first 30 minutes.

Anthony Sunday scored first in the 4th minute before Eru Jackson (21st minute) and Ibrahim Mustapha (28th minute) took the match beyond the visiting El Kanemi who were poor on the day.

Second-half goals from Tochukwu Udeh (63rd) and Uche Onwuansanya (90+2) only heaped more misery on the visitors.

The win saw Plateau United move up to third in Group A, level on points with Remo Stars. Plateau’s joy of moving into the playoff spots could however depend on the outcome of Akwa United versus Gombe United clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in the final fixture of Match-Day 8 this evening in Uyo.

In Ilorin, Remo Stars dropped out of the championship playoff spot after playing out a goalless draw with Kwara United. The draw leaves Kwara United one point off the relegation zone on the 8th position with six points.

Enyimba continued their fine run of form with three straight wins after brushing aside underperforming Shooting Stars 2-0 in Aba.

Chukwuemeka Obioma Godson scored a brace first in the 2nd minute before doubling the lead at the stroke of halftime. The defeat leaves Shooting Stars four points off the championship playoff places. With the two goals, Obioma became the leading scorer with seven goals from eight games.

Group A leaders Bendel Insurance returned to winning ways after edging Nasarawa United 1-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City. Ebuka Akubundu scored the all-important goal in the 67th minute. Insurance remain unbeaten this season.

In Group B, leaders Lobi Stars saw their six-match unbeaten run come to an end after losing 2-1 at Wikki. An early goal by Muhammed Guda (6th) gave the home side the lead but Lobi equalised in the 34th minute through Umar Abba. However, it was Wikki who would have the last laugh when Muhammed Guda got his brace in the 38th minute to seal all three points for the Tourists who are now undefeated in their last three matches.

In Gombe, Abia Warriors missed the chance to go top of Group B after a narrow 1-0 loss to Doma United. After a keenly contested first half, it was Doma who won all three points after Musa Usman scored in the 49th minute. The win lifts Doma to fifth on the table with 12 points while Abia Warriors are still second with 13 points.

Sunshine Stars missed the chance to get into the championship playoff spots after a 2-1 defeat to Dakkada at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. Dakkada remain in the relegation zone, one point behind Wikki Tourists who are in 8th position.

Niger Tornadoes are now two points clear of the relegation zone after playing out a 1-1 draw with Bayelsa United, still sitting at the bottom of Group B.

David Okurumi gave Tornadoes the lead in the 26th minute but Bayelsa United equalized in the 44th minute through Robert Mizo.

RESULTS

Group A

Insurance 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Enyimba 2-0 Shooting Stars

Plateau Utd 5-0 El Kanemi

Kwara Utd 0-0 Remo Stars

Group B

Tornadoes 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Dakkada 2-1 Sunshine

Doma Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourists 2-1 Lobi Stars

Rivers Utd pp Rangers

TODAY

Akwa Utd v Gombe Utd – 4 pm