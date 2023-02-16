Nine Killed as Cultists Clash in Rivers

Six die in Auto crash in Kwara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of nine persons at Ikata, Upata community in Ahoada Local Government Area of the state, following a cult clash that ensued between two rivalries.

This is just as six persons were reportedly killed in a fatal auto accident that occurred along Ganmo in Kwara State.

But the Rivers State incident, it was gathered, happened on Tuesday, February 14, this year.

A source from the community who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY that two factions of suspected Greenland cult groups loyal to VIP and Ebuka exchanged gunfire in Ikata community for over 30 minutes which led to death of nine persons.

The source further stated that the incident caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety and business owners hurriedly closed their shops and stores to a avoid being caught by stray bullets.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr. Effiong Okon had deployed tactical units in Ikata, Upata community and its environs.

Iringe-Koko confirmed that the killings resulted from a cult clash between two cult groups.

The PPRO disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police Division and Joint Task Force visited the area for on the spot assessment of crime scene and the security personnel destroyed the camp of the cultists.

She also disclosed that two persons have been arrested in connection to the cult clash that led to the recorded death.

The Police spokesperson who spoke to THISDAY on the incident, added that investigation was ongoing and the suspects were giving useful information to the police.

Meanwhile, six persons died in a fatal auto accident that occurred on Wednesday along Ganmo in Kwara State.

THISDAY investigations revealed that, the multiple accident involved an ash coloured commercial Suzuki bus with registration number BDJ-134XB and a blue colour DAF (ABC435XN) loaded with onions coming from Sokoto state.

It was gathered that the accident was due to over speeding.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the development, the State commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, who confirmed the incident, said nine others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Yes, the accident involved 15 people, all males, with six killed and nine others sustained head injuries and fractures.

“The victims have been taken to the UITH, Oke-Oyi for treatment while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital,” he added.