My Husband’s Government Will Reform Education, Health, Says Oluremi Tinubu

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday in Kano, promised that the Tinubu/Shettima presidency would revolutionalise the health, education and agricultural sectors if voted into power on February 25.

Replying to demands made by women drivers in education, health, agriculture, business and entrepreneurship, during a Town Hall meeting held for women leaders across the 44 local government areas of Kano State, Mrs Tinubu also promised that the Tinubu/Shettima administration would give women grants for economic empowerment if given the mandate by Nigerians.

She observed that Kano State, under the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, remained in the lead on the girl-child education, adding that, “the Governor has done it all, since basic education was free and compulsory in the state.”

She further stated that the Tinubu/Shettima administration would ensure free, compulsory basic education for all Nigerian children, adding that they would come up with incentives that would persuade the girl-child to remain in school.

According to her, the Tinubu/Shettima administration would not only ensure grants and empowerment for the women, but will also come up with policies that will encourage adult education for the women.

“Nigerians have the best brains in the health sector, and we will ensure that Nigerian Doctors and other health workers do the best for us,” she said.

Speaking on agriculture, she reminded the gathering that Nigeria have the best weather and soil, recalling that Lagos in partnership with Kebbi State had already set up rice production, adding that, the Tinubu/Shettima administration would be passionate in revamping the economy through creation of enabling business environment.

While commending the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its achievements in power and other sectors, she said the Tinubu/Shettima administration would build upon the foundation laid by the Buhari administration.