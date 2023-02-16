FEBRUARY 2023 AND THE FUTURE OF NIGERIA

There are 12 months in the 2023 calendar, but the uniqueness of February and the implications of its activities in the lives and future of Nigerians is something to reckon with. It is the only month in the history of Nigeria when the rich became poor overnight, not because they don’t have the money, but because they could not access their money in the bank. I will not also forget my personal experience on 3rd February 2023. I spent six hours in the bank standing, and many Nigerians suffered the same due to the change in Nigeria’s currency note.

February comes with a lot of landmarks and development, as we journey through the month. The deadline for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection was slated to end on February 5th; likewise, the deadline for the use of the old Naira Notes (N200, N500, and N1,000), which was extended from 31st January to February 10th, and equally extended to 15th February. The all-awaited, and almighty Presidential and National Assembly Elections were also slated for 25th February 2023. There was an allegation that the CBN currency changes with compulsory deadlines in February were aimed at reducing the influence of money in the forthcoming election, especially vote-buying amongst other reasons.

You can see the fundamental changes that are taking place in February, which will shape the future of Nigeria politically, economically, and otherwise. February is a defining moment, considering the innovation, changes in voting patterns, and the modification of the election laws, especially the Electoral Act 2022 as amended. February 2023 will be the month of departure and liberation from the old Nigeria to a new dawn, or a month of enthroning and legalizing all forms of illegality by confirmation.

No doubt, many people are excited, and can’t wait to see the outcomes of the unfolding momentum, for different reasons, which include a personal pocket or national interest. But the outcomes of the decisions of the election will determine the interest that prevailed. And the prevailing interest will determine the future of our dear country.

February 2023 is the month we are all waiting for, since 2019, after suffering the consequences of maladministration from the increase of insecurity, kidnapping, killing of innocent souls, poverty, unemployment, falling standards of education and health, hunger, and harsh economic conditions. Here is the awaiting month of exodus for a better future or deterioration if we have not paid the price enough.

Nigerians, don’t vote for personal interest, but for the national interest. Because the outcomes of your personal interest in the forthcoming election are time bound and limited, while that of national interest is generational and last longer for the next generational unborn. You are entitled to your opinion, Yes, I know. Also, don’t forget that your decision is as good as your value. In fact, the second phase of your life after May 2023 will share the outcomes of your decision in February 2023. Not only will you have a share of the outcomes, but even your children and other family members will equally have a share, either good or bad. It is very important!

It is worth noting that the outcomes will affect the quality of roads or airline operations you will use in Nigeria. It will affect the services you will receive at the healthcare centres, both public and private. It will equally affect the security of your life, properties, and of your families in Nigeria. It will influence the qualities of education you will acquire or that of your children and family members in the nearest future. The outcomes of the 2023 general election decisions will affect food security, both the quality and quantity of your food consumption, which will equally determine your well-being and that of your family. Don’t also forget water and electricity supply. The outcomes will influence the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and any other country you will run to, in case you decided to ‘Japa’. Even the perceptions and regard you will receive as a person in another man’s land.

The importance of your decision in February 2023 cannot be overemphasized, as it will go a long way to affect our economy and political landscape, and the unity of our dear country.

Omale Omachi Samuel,

Special Duties Officer, Centre for Social Justice, Abuja