Barcelona’s La Masia Ranks Third Best Academy in the World

Despite the emergence of several high profile players graduating from La Masia, Barcelona’s academy is ranked only third in terms of market valuation for its graduates, which sits at €581million.

A study by CIES, as per Sport, ranks both Benfica and Chelsea ahead of Barcelona, although the La Liga leaders are well clear of their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, which sits 15th on the list at €359m.

Barcelona may be forced to rely on their youth system more in the next few years, with the club continuing to suffer with financial issues.

Barcelona’s famous La Masia has produced several top players over the last couple of decades. Xavi Hernandez, Andreas Iniesta and Lionel Messi all progressed through the academy and had exceptional careers in the first team.

Only Messi of those three still plays, and being 35, his value isn’t as high as it used to be. Gavi is the highest profile graduate from La Masia in recent years, and he has firmly established himself as a regular starter under Xavi this season.