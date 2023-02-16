Ayu: Atiku Will Get More Than 1.5m Votes in Jigawa

•I’ll revive farming, trading, says former vp

•Nigerians won’t vote candidate with entitlement mentality, says PDP

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, said the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, would get more than 1.5 million votes in the February 25 presidential election in Jigawa State.

Ayu stated this at the presidential campaign of the party held at the Aminu Kano Square in Jigawa State.

He said, “We are the products of Aminu Kano and I am happy that I am telling you this in Aminu Kano Square. Our politics is about improving the quality of life of ordinary people. That is why we joined hands with our senior brother, to form what is today the PDP.

“Jigawa is PDP and PDP is Jigawa. Whatever development you have seen here is because of PDP. APC is not a party for development. It is a party of deceiving people and telling lies. I am happy that all of you came here today with one purpose: that in 10 days time, you will elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That man is Atiku Abubakar.

“Therefore in 10 days time, all of you should come out and vote for President Atiku Abubakar. After you have done that, you will vote for somebody, who will work with Atiku as your governor, Mustapha Sule Lamido. I can see more than one million people in this arena, Atiku Abubakar is going to get more than 1.5m votes in Jigawa.”

Atiku, on his part, assured the people that farming and trading which were the main occupation of the people of Jigawa would be revived.

According to him, “We will also ensure that our children go back to school and there won’t be teachers strikes. I will set aside $10 billion to assist youths and women especially. If you vote for our party I promise to fulfill my promise to you.”

Chairman of PDP campaign council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said, if the crowd witnessed at the campaign would translate into votes, Atiku would be elected on February 25.

“Jigawa State has spoken. If you give us so much by translating what we are seeing today into votes, then, rest assured that you are going to elect a president who rewards hard work, who rewards loyalty, who rewards partnership,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former National Secretary of the party, Prof Abiodun Oladipo, has said Nigerians would only vote a presidential candidate with the capacity to turn things around and not one with entitlement mentality.

Oladipo, who is the Deputy Director General Administration of the PDP PCC stated this yesterday in Abuja when he received three support groups at PDP Presidential Campaign headquarters.

The three groups were Northern Intellectuals Forum (NIF) led by Prof. Muhammed Abubakar; Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria led by Mr. Ozeomena Pepple and Voters Club of Nigeria led by Uzama Osagie.

“Let me say it clearly that Atiku Abubakar is not contesting this election just because he wants to be president; he is contesting because he loves this country.

“Atiku does not have the entitlement mentality that some people were parading, saying it is my turn, it is our turn. The Presidential Villa is not the private estate of anybody. Also it is not a hospital ward, a sick bay.

“The villa is not an apprentice workshop where you can go and start learning on the job. This is a serious business and Atiku means business,” Oladipo said.

Earlier, Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of the groups pledged their support to the Atiku /Okowa Recover Nigeria project.