UCL: Coman Repeats 2020 Heroics to Give Bayern Edge at PSG





Kingsley Coman repeated his 2020 Champions League final heroics as Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain in their last-16 first-leg tie.

The Frenchman volleyed home the winner early in the second half in Paris.

Coman also scored the only goal when Bayern overcame his former club PSG to win the trophy three years ago.

Substitute Kylian Mbappe, back after injury, looked to have rescued a draw for the hosts, but his late effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have now lost their last three matches in all competitions.

In contrast, Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions since 17 September and now favourites to reach the quarter-finals, despite having defender Benjamin Pavard sent off for a second booking in injury time.

PSG were boosted beforehand with Lionel Messi fit enough to start up front after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Mbappe was on the bench.

There was also a start in midfield for Warren Zaire-Emery who, at 16 years and 343 days, became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout stage game.

The Frenchman was born in 2006, the same year in which Messi, 35, won his first Champions League title.

Elsewhere, AC Milan defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to gain a slim home advantage in their Last 16 clash last night.

Brahim Diaz’s snatched the lone goal winner for Milan at the San Siro.

Tottenham will have seen enough to believe they can overturn it back in London in a fortnight.

RESULTS

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich

AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham

TODAY

Dortmund v Chelsea

Club Brugge v Benfica