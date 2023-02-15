Oyo PDP Leaders Vow to Work for Atiku’s Victory





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

With the presidential election less than two weeks away, the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have restated their commitment to continue to work for the emergence of the party presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, as the president of Nigeria.

This is just as they called on members of the party in the state to shun any form of distraction at this crucial time in the preparation for the elections.

Former Minister of Power and Steel and leader of the group, Elder Wole Oyelese, who spoke with journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State after the end of their meeting, said this is not a time to engage on frivolities, stating that engaging in activities which values are at best belated is uncalled for, as the people of the state have long made up their minds to vote for Atiku in the presidential election.

Other leaders present include former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi; Hon. Wale Adegoke; Alhaji Mikhail Aborode, Mr. Femi Babalola; Hon. Busari, and Chief Segun Oyewole.

Oyelese maintained that they have adequately made a big statement with the Atiku Freedom Walk held recently in the state, insisting that any other activity will amount to an overkill and a complete distraction at this point in time.

He, therefore, called on all the loyal members of the party in the state to exert their energy more on door-to-door and polling unit-t-polling unit campaign rather than any meaningless jamboree at this home-stretch stage in the race.

The PDP leader also reminded them of the importance of the remaining few days before the presidential election, “which does not allow for any frolicking but serious contact activities,” urging them to ensure that they sensitise members of the PDP in their areas to locate their PVCs and keep them handy and ready for voting.

He called on all eligible voters to come out in large numbers on election day to exercise their franchise and give Nigeria a new lease of life by electing Atiku as the next president of Nigeria.