Corps Members Urged to Remain Apolitical, Adhere to Electoral Act

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general election, the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Yashua Dogara Ahmed, has urged corps members to remain apolitical and ensure full adherence to the guidelines contained in the Electoral Act .

The DG stated this yesterday at the Wamakko permanent orientation camp in Sokoto State during the closing ceremony of 2023 Batch A Stream 1 corps members posted to the state.

Represented by the state Coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, Ahmed explained that their membership in the corps does not confer immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing.

He implored them to continue to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones.

According to him, “My dear compatriots, as you are already aware, the 2023 general elections are around the corner. As was the case with the previous elections conducted from 2008, corps members will form the majority of ad hoc personnel that will be enlisted for the conduct of the exercise.

“It will interest you to know that the performance of your predecessors contributed to the credibility of the previous elections and earned NYSC accolades from both local and foreign observers.

“I enjoin you to conduct the election with high sense of responsibility. You are to ensure adherence to the guidelines contained in the Electoral Act, and, especially remain neutral throughout the exercise.”

Ahmed also assured the corps members that adequate preparations had been made with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies regarding their welfare and safety.

“As you get set to partake in this important national assignment, I would like to assure you that we have secured the commitment of the INEC and security agencies regarding your welfare and safety before, during and after the elections.

“Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other critical stakeholders with a view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year,” the DG said.

Ahmed appealed to the corps members to avoid vices that would tarnish their images and endanger their lives.

He said: “I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations. In keeping with the objectives of the scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

“You must desist from meddling in their local politics.”

While charging corps employers not to reject any NYSC members posted to them, he urged them to mentor them appropriately to enable them to develop their potential.

Earlier the NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, urged them to respect the customs of their host communities.

He further enjoined them to be good ambassadors of NYSC, stressing that they should be a role model to the younger generations.

He said a total of 1,139 corps members, comprising 650 males and 489 females were posted to the state.