Buhari to South East Leaders: It’s Better We Carry On Together

•Says he’ll continue to showcase Tinubu as APC candidate

•Presents him to Imo traditional council, urges national cohesion

•I want to be, I deserve to be president, ex-Lagos gov declares

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, to the people of the South East region of the country that, having been through thick and thin, it was better they carried on together as country.

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, at a meeting with members of the state’s Traditional Council, Buhari reiterated his readiness to continue to showcase Bola Tinubu as the presidential standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President said he had already followed Tinubu to some states, including Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto and was prepared to showcase the candidate in more places, adding also that, he had come to present him (Tinubu) to the traditional council and indigenes of the state.

The Council at the meeting honoured Buhari with a traditional title, “Nwanne D’namba”, A Brother in Diaspora.

The President thanked Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, for the recognition, assuring him that he would continue to demonstrate his love for the South East and citizens.

“I thank you so much for this honour that I will continue to remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for getting all the senior citizens to receive us. We have experienced difficult times as a country and discovered that it is better to carry on together,” he said.

President Buhari noted the value of shared national vision that enhances cohesion, urging more harmony across state and national levels as “good neighbours.”

The President urged Nigerians to remain good neighbours and show themselves as one, saying, “God has brought us here, and the party also brought us to you.”

In his remarks, Tinubu thanked the Imo Traditional Council for the recognition on Valentine’s Day, saying, “I pay respect to all the traditional rulers that have received us at the palace. I present myself as the most capable and competent person to step into the shoes of the man you have just honoured.

“I want to be, and deserve to be the President and I will follow the footsteps of President Buhari, when elected, not if elected. I will consolidate on our unity, development and camaraderie. It is only in peace that we can develop.

“You mentioned upgrading of educational institutions. Education is the greatest weapon we can deploy against poverty. We are here today because of the benefit of education,” the presidential candidate said.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said the honour was well deserved, considering the historical impact of President Buhari’s administration on infrastructure in the state, with upgrade of higher institutions, road constructions and appointments in key positions.

According to him, the inauguration of the MCC road in the central city by the President further revealed the penchant for approving projects that would improve the livelihood of the people.

“Words are not enough to show our appreciation to the president,” the governor said, noting that crude oil theft in the state had been halted by creation of a naval base by the president, and more security structures had been put in place for the wellbeing of the people.

His words: “To further show love by our people on Valentine’s Day, our people have agreed to support our presidential candidate and other APC candidates in the polls.

“Traditional rulers are not partisan, and they have told me in confidence that they will support our party, because of love for President Buhari,” the governor hinted.

Chairman of the Imo State Traditional Council, Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, on his part, appreciated the Nigerian leader for love shown to the South East, and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country.

He said giving the president the friendship title on Valentine’s Day reflected a new level of relationship inspired by t Buhari’s integrity, magnanimity and charity.

He therefore, thanked the president for elevating educational and health infrastructure in the state, like the upgrading of Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a university and the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri to a teaching hospital.

“Coincidentally, today is Valentine’s Day and it is a day to show love all over the world. The President is not only here to commission a project and attend a campaign rally, but to share his love with us,” Eze Imo said.