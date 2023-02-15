Amnesty: Ijaw Monarchs Task Ndiomu to Work with Critical Stakeholders

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ijaw traditional rulers have tasked the interim coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) to work with critical stakeholders towards achieving the objectives for which the programme was established.

Rising from an enlarged traditional rulers stakeholders meeting with the PAP coordinator in Warri, the royal fathers agreed that all differences between the PAP office and stakeholders be resolved amicably without resort to petitions and orchestrated blackmail.

According to a communique issued yesterday and signed by His Majesty Dr. Joseph Timiyan, Torobobo 1, the Ebinanawei of Ogulagha kingdom and chairman of Delta Ijaw traditional rulers forum and coordinator, His Majesty Obukowho Monday Whiskey, paramount ruler of Idjerhe kingdom, secretary of the forum, the royal fathers passed a vote of confidence on the PAP coordinator.

“Arising from an enlarged traditional rulers stakeholders meeting with the interim coordinator of the PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), it was agreed that all differences between PAP office and stakeholders be resolved amicably without resort to petitions and an orchestrated blackmail.

“The Chairman, Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum and Paramount Ruler of the rich oil/gas producing Kingdom, King Joseph I. Timiyan, Torobobo I, the Ebenanawei of Ogulagha Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, advised that henceforth all critical stakeholders should work together to promote the peaceful wellbeing of the PAP programme.

“The meeting with detailed briefing from the Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, expressed satisfaction with steps so far taken aimed at repositioning the operational efficiency, programme sustainability and making sure that desired result are achieved are laudable and should be supported.

The fora which drew Royal Fathers from Delta, Balyesa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River resolved to closely monitor happenings at the PAP office to ensure that the programme benefits all stakeholders instead of selected few”, it stated.

The communique indicated that several royal fathers took turn to proffer solutions to the unending wrangling in the PAP office and advised the PAP Coordinator to continue with his revolutionary transformation agenda aimed at repositioning the programme for better service delivery.

The meeting, according to the communique, passed a vote of confidence on General Barry Ndiomu for all genuine efforts to ensure that the PAP programme is operated transparently and benefit more critical Stakeholders than a secluded operation hitherto practice in the PAP office.