The IREDE Foundation Calls for Partnership of the National Commission of Persons With Disabilities

With the funding support from Disability Rights Fund, The IREDE Foundation(TIF) on Wednesday, 8th of February, paid a courtesy advocacy visit to the National Commission of Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) Abuja.

The purpose of the visit is to introduce the ongoing project and establish partnership and technical support from the Commission.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission of Persons with Disabilities, James David Lalu in his opening remarks emphasised the need for inclusive education as it is paramount for all children with disabilities, also commended the team and charged us to do more.

He also explained that the commission is working with the Ministry of Education to ensure that unity schools continue to open their doors to Children with disabilities.

Lalu also encouraged the foundation, parents and caregivers of children with disabilities and the general public to report discrimination to the commission where the rights of Children with disabilities are not upheld in accordance with the Nigeria- Discrimination Against Persons with Disability( Prohibition) Act as well as other global frameworks.



He established that the commission will provide The IREDE Foundation with the required support that ensures children with disabilities are not left behind

Also speaking at the event, Executive Director, The Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu shared impact milestones in the foundation dand why the continuity of this project is critical for children with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Programs Lead, The Irede Foundation, Wuraola Kayode revealed the project brief as well as the partnership support needed from the commission.