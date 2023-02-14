Police Kill Gunman during Attack on Anambra Station as Youths Abduct Soldier

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Police in Anambra State have killed one gunman during an attack on Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

This is as irate youths in Anaku community of Ayamelum Local Government Area reportedly adducted a soldier who was in the community on peace mission while seizing his service gun.

The Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed the attack on Ogidi Police Station in a press release to journalists, said: “Today February 13, 2023, by 2:15 a.m. police operatives foiled an attack by armed men on the Ogidi Police Station, demobilise one of the armed men, and recovered many expended cartridges and 25 litres of PMS.”

He added that the hoodlums suspected to have come to burn down the police facility arrived at about 2 a.m. in large number, using cars and motorcycles.

“They came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles, and started shooting indiscriminately and attempted to gain access in Ogidi Police Station, Idemili North.

“They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives; the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralised by the operatives.”

Ikenga said the police facility is intact, and that no casualty was recorded on the side of the police.

He added that the area has been reinforced by the tactical teams of the command, and operation is still ongoing, and that further details of their hunt for the perpetuators will be revealed subsequently.

There has recently been renewed attack on police facilities and personnel in Anambra State by yet to be identified persons.

Recently, a police facility in Ihiala was attacked, while Obosi and some other parts have received same.

The most recent was the killing of three police men from Delta State Police Command, who were on official duty to Abia State. The men were intercepted in Ihiala, and three out of the four of them in the vehicle were murdered.

Meanwhile, Youths of Anaku community in the Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State have allegedly abducted a soldier sent to the area for peace mission.

The youths are also alleged to have taken away the service gun belonging to the soldier.

The Chairman of Ayamelum Local Government Area, Mr. Livinus Onyenwe, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

There have been uprising between Anaku and Omor community in the local government, over a landed property. Last week, in a latest uprising, Anaku youths had killed eight people from Omor, leading to the posting of soldiers to the area to maintain peace.

Disclosing the abduction of the soldier, the council chairman, Onyenwe said that the soldiers had a gun battle with the youth and in the process, a soldier was abducted and his gun taken away.

According to him, the soldiers retaliated by pulling down the house of the gang leader, and those of some other youths suspected to belong to the deadly gang.

“The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed youths of the community to immediately release the soldier and return his gun.

“The governor also directed law enforcement agencies to do everything within their constitutional powers to ensure that the soldier was rescued, and his rifle returned.”

The Anambra State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, was unavailable to confirm this report.