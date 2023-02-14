Obaseki Mourns Jimeta’s Passing

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, Alhaji Lawan Tanko Jimeta.

The governor, in a statement, expressed shock over the news of the death of the senior police officer, describing him as “a consummate officer, who deployed his skill and experience in service of his fatherland.”

“I received the news of the passing of the AIG Zone 5, Alhaji Lawan Tanko Jimeta, with rude shock. A consummate officer, he was passionate about his job and deployed his skill and intellect in service of his fatherland.

“AIG Jimeta spent considerable time in Edo State as he served as the Commissioner of Police in the state before his higher assignment. He was a dutiful officer, who contributed to strengthening the state’s security architecture. Late AIG Jimeta also played a critical role in the state’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“He participated in the government’s daily briefings and ensured to enforce the partial restriction of movement in the state in line with government directives, all the while acting responsibly and respecting the rights of citizens.

“He was among a select top brass of officers, who helped in refining the operational readiness of the Edo State Security Network. So, his death hits home.”

The governor added that the late AIG would be remembered for his bravery and compassion, which proved useful in very tough assignments he handled while he served in the state.

“I commiserate with the Nigeria Police Force, the Zonal 5 Police Command and his immediate family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.