Fulani Leaders Endorse Tinubu as APC Candidate, Vows to Solve Farmers-Herders’ Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Leaders of Fulani communities (Ardos) nationwide have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The Fulani leaders under the auspices of Fulbe United for Peace and Development endorsed Tinubu on Sunday evening in Abuja at an event held in collaboration with Arewa New Agenda.

The Fulani leaders vowed to use its 33,661 members to mobilise millions of their members to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election.

The leader of the group, Ardo Aliyu Bobboi, while addressing the gathering after performing the kolanut-sharing tradition, said the leaders would go back with the message to their people on the decision reached at the meeting.

“The Ardos, as leaders of the people, have final say on the position of their people and would follow it to the latter to ensure compliance,” he said, expressing optimism that the Tinubu-led presidency would ensure the well-being of the Fulani ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

The group also conferred on Tinubu, the title of “Barkindo” (the blessed one) which they described as a revered title among the Fulani.

Speaking, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds to cohabit and live peaceably with one another.

The former governor of Lagos State expressed gratitude for the show of love and support for his ambition, and assured them that the perennial problem farmers-herders clashes would be solved permanently if elected president.

“Prior to this day, I never thought I would meet a Fulani man, who speaks better Yoruba. That is very wonderful. This is the Nigeria that we want, we expect Nigeria to be united with one voice, sharing of culture and belief in each other. I want to tell you if we stay here for the next five hours it’s the same story you would be hearing from me. Thank Almighty Allah.

“We have had problems with herders. But I guarantee you today that the problem would be solved permanently. The blueprint is almost ready. We will plan with it. The world is fair and good for all of us,” Tinubu said, stressing that, there was a need for Nigerians to live in peace not only because of today but because of their children and grand-children.