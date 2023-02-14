FG Pledges Improved Trade Relations with ECOWAS States

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the elimination of bottlenecks and promotion of efficient operations at the Seme-Krake border to enhance trade and economic integration with member countries of the Economic Community of West African Sates (ECOWAS).

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, re-echoed the government’s position at the inauguration of three multi-million naira projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Transportation at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post in Lagos.

The projects included roofing of three walkways for arriving and departing passengers, construction of 20 toilet facilities and provision of two solar-powered boreholes/water treatment plants. Ten air conditioners had earlier been supplied and installed in offices within the joint border post.

Adegoroye in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja hinted that the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post has remained a symbol of integration between the people of Nigeria and Republic of Benin, being one of the busiest boundary lines on the continent, stating that: “The border post has enhanced free movement of persons and goods in the sub-region.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister assured the ECOWAS commission of the unrelenting commitment of the federal government to boost the economic integration of member states.

He noted with delight that the Joint Border Post with modern enabling facilities is a flagship project in ECOWAS and a good example of regional public assets with a wide range of spill-over benefits.

He said the facilities, which were worth over N300 million, were executed in furtherance of the Nigerian Government’s continuous efforts and commitment to providing conducive working environment as part of the country’s social responsibility in the management of the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani; staff of the ministry as well as the chairman and members of the Joint Management Team of the border post for their support and contributions to the successful implementation of the projects.

Adegoroye urged the management team of the border post to ensure appropriate maintenance of the facilities, and promised to work for the implementation of more strategies and plans that will further improve operations at the border.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Joint Border Management, Comptroller Da Nnadi and the Minister of Finance and Economy of the Republic of Benin, Mr. Romauld Wadagni, commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for the effort at upgrading the facilities at the border post.