Fani-Kayode: I Was Thoroughly Grilled By DSS, Relays Experience

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has confirmed that he was thoroughly grilled yesterday, when he appeared before the Department of State Security (DSS).

The former Minister of Aviation while addressing a press conference in Abuja after he was released by the secret police said, he was asked to cause appearance tomorrow.

A sober Fani-Kayode said the worst place to be was to appear before the DSS, saying he didn’t not even wished that for his worst enemy.

He said he was told that while an unknown online medium carried the story, his tweet gave prominence to the news, because his tweet would have been read by several people across the globe.

The party chieftain said the secret police had a lot of information about him before he got there, and admitted that though they grilled thoroughly, they were however polite, professional and not biased in any way.

“I have nothing to hide. And though it was very difficult. I have been interrogated by many security agencies, the police, EFCC for the last 15 years, I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been in and out also, I’ve seen all sorts, but let me tell you, the place anybody doesn’t really want to go, I would suggest it’s probably the DSS. It’s a very, very challenging place to have to go. But I thank God that it went well,” he said.

On the statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he wasn’t working alone, Fani-Kayode said whatever the main opposition party was insinuating meant nothing.

According to him, “Now my response to that is this. And I hope some of you are familiar with Shakespeare because I love Shakespeare’s responses. This is a tale told by an idiot, full of furry and sound, signifying absolutely nothing.”

Fani-Kayode, who stressed that the was not in charge of security and could not dictate anything, added that, “If anybody should be investigated, arrested, prosecuted and jailed, it should be their presidential candidate. Why? Because he confessed in a tape, which we all heard, speaking about how he defrauded the whole country and stole public funds through SPVs.

“We’ve discussed this before. So before any of them will cast aspersions against any of us, whether our candidates, our media directors, our party or any of our party leaders, let Atiku come and explain this SPVs and let him subject himself to investigation just as I have done and let others that have refused to go to the DSS, when they were called in, let them show a bit of courage. You know who these people are; I don’t want to mention names.”