Elections: Tinubu Denies Mopping Up New Naira Notes

•Insists Nigeria challenges surmountable

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has denied the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he was mopping up new naira notes ahead of the polls.

Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Office and by the Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Mahmud Jega, described the allegation as simply ludicrous, spurious and a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the anti-people posturing of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar after he and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to extend the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

The presidential candidate stressed that both took the position despite the pains Nigerians were experiencing, saying they actively promoted the sanctity of the deadline in the calculated hope of reaping political windfall from the people’s suffering.

Tinubu said: “Our attention has been drawn to the irresponsible and infantile allegation by Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party, claiming that our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is mopping up new naira notes to buy votes.

“We are not surprised that the PDP made a volte face to conjure a completely unfounded allegation against Tinubu. Having realised that Atiku’s selfish, uncaring position has generated popular anger and resentment against him, it came up with this absurd claim that our candidate is mopping up new currency notes.”

Tinubu assured Nigerians that the claim was utterly false.

The APC presidential candidate maintained that there was no iota of truth in the claim which he argued was concocted for mischievous and devilish purposes by these PDP agents.

He said: “Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being always the voice of the voiceless and champion of the underprivileged, at numerous rallies and campaign stops, identified with our people and boldly called on CBN to extend the deadline and end the public suffering.

“Also spurious, devilish and unconscionable is the claim by two UK-based Nigerians, one Bulama Bukarta and one Jafar Jafar, that the currency change was made because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stockpiled billions of naira in every state with the intention of vote buying.

“The duo claimed they “heard” the “information” from “knowledgeable sources.” These “sources” clearly exist only in the partisan imagination of Bulama Bukarti and Jafar Jafar.”

Tinubu stressed that they made the serious allegation recklessly without a shred of evidence, believing that by living in the UK, they were beyond the reach of Nigerian laws of defamation.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerians to disregard the allegations being peddled by the PDP and its surrogates, Bukarti and Jafar and continue to exercise patience and to exhibit love, support and determination until the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket is delivered at the polls with a landslide.

Meanwhile, the former Lagos state governor has said while the country was faced with myriad of problems, he expressed optimism that the challenges were surmountable.

He stated this Sunday night at an event tagged, “Meet the Mentor Dinner,” organised in his honour by the Progressive Sisters Network (PSN).

Tinubu expressed optimism that with unity and determination of all to pull through the country could overcome all the challenges confronting the nation.

“As a nation, we are facing some challenges, but we can overcome these challenges. We can find our ways in situations where it seems there is no way. Please let’s work together to build the Nigeria of our dreams together.

“I know it is difficult not to look for the easy way in today’s Nigeria, but together with our faith in one another and our nation, we can solve our problems,” he stressed.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the group, Rinsola Abiola, said after a critical assessment of all the presidential candidates, Tinubu tower far above all.

She said it was against this background that they resolved to campaign for him among the women folks in the country.

Rinsola, who is the daughter of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election expressed optimism that having done it in Lagos State, when he served as governor for two terms, Tinubu could do it again at the national level if given the opportunity.

She made it clear to any Nigerian woman who was still in doubt, that Tinubu was the candidate that deserved her vote.

Abiola stated: “Tinubu understands that tackling the issue of women’s under-representation in all spheres of life is something that must be done from different angles: political inclusion, economic empowerment, and girl-child education.”

She maintained that a man who had demonstrated equity in his own home would deal with Nigerian women equitably when elected as president

Abiola added: “Lagos, the state which Tinubu once governed and is being managed by his blueprint, also leads the way in legal protection for women.

“With an agency dedicated to diligently prosecuting all forms of domestic and sexual abuse, Lagos has signaled that there will be zero tolerance for the oppression and violation of women.

“It is also key to note that it was Tinubu who appointed the first female Chief Judge in Lagos State: Justice Ibilola Sotuminu now retired.

“His wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has also shattered records as the first woman in history to serve for three terms in the Nigerian Senate,” Abiola said.