Eguma Gives Reasons Why Rivers Utd  Lost in Congo

CAF CONFED CUP

The Technical Adviser of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has said that his players’ loss of momentum after the first quarter was the main reason why the team lost scandalously 3-0 in the first match in Group B of the CAF Confederation match against host, Diables Noirs.

The only Nigerian club side left in continental battle are rooted at the bottom of the table after the other two clubs, ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire and Motema Pembe played out a goalless outing earlier on Saturday.

At the post match interview, the Nigerian tactician said his players played very well but lost concentration after 30 minutes.

“We never expected this result because we prepared for a better result but unfortunately, we got beaten 3-0.

“I’m not surprised because I knew they were on the good side. The scoreline did not reflect the standard of the game.

“You could see that in the first 30 minutes, the games were balanced and we got two corner kicks which shows that we were attacking when we conceded the first goal. My players lost concentration as a result of tactical indiscipline.

“We came out in the second half for goals, we got a lot of chances including a penalty but we lost them.

“This is not the end, we’ve had games to play, and we have to go back and prepare for Asec Mimosa”, he said.

The Nigerian team will host ASEC Mimosas on Sunday at the Nest of Champions stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.