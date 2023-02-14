Adeleke Hosts Osun Lawmakers , Unveils First Executive Bill

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday hosted members of the Osun State House of Assembly, unveiling the first Executive bill of his administration.

Addressing the lawmakers led by the House of Assembly Speaker, RT Hon. Timothy Owoeye, Governor Adeleke expressed his conviction that the visit would strengthen the bond of partnership, commending the open arms of fellowship from the legislature.

“I also want to use this opportunity to give a hint about the legislative agenda of our administration. First, we want to support genuine upgrades of facilities at the State House of Assembly Complex. It is a task I am committed to”.

“Secondly, I will soon be submitting some executive bills for the consideration of the legislature”.

“The first bill is about Nigeria’s Start Up Act. My administration wants it domesticated so we can access local and international support for our youth entrepreneurs. The bill will align Osun with federal efforts and open doors for our start up innovators to get easy funding,” he said.

Restating his commitment to state unity, the number one Citizen of Osun State assured the House Speaker that he remains a Governor for all Osun people, promising that “all projects started by the previous administration are to be completed.”

“I will be fair to all under the rule of law and due process, I call for closer partnership. Let us push ahead strong collaboration in the best interest of our people,” the governor promised.

He told the parliamentarians that he had gone to Abuja to meet with Minister of Water Resources on how to complete Ilesha water project which has been abandoned due to how the project was being handled by the contractors and other stakeholders in the state.

Governor Adeleke, however, informed the lawmakers that he did n’t believe in politics of hatred or animosity. He sighted how he allowed the APC presidential campaign council to make use of government property for their campaign.

“Though, they didn’t allow me to make use of government facilities during our campaign, but God has helped us, so there is no reason to retaliate. We are here today by the grace of God, hence no reason to pay evil for evil.”

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye promised to partner with the Osun State governor to move the state forward, adding that “this is not about party affiliations but the interest of our dear state.”

Speaking on behalf of other parliamentarians, Mr Owoeye said “we are here to pay a courtesy call and also to tell you that we are joining hands with you to move the state forward.”

“We are putting politics aside. All that matters to us is how best we can join hands with you to develop our state. We can see that your administration has already commenced working. We pray that God will continue to strengthen you”, the speaker stated.

The Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye, Hon. Bamidele Salam and Head Of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina and others were on ground to receive the parliamentarians.