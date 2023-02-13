Tambuwal Lauds Army’s Efforts to Fight Insurgency, Other Crimes

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended the efforts of the Nigeria Army in fighting insurgency and other crimes in the country.

Tambuwal made the commendation at the West Africa Social Activities (WASA) 2023 of the Nigerian Army at parade ground of 26 battalion, Ginginya Baracks in Sokoto.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government SSG), Ahmad Mainasara, Tambuwal saluted the courage and gallantly of the Nigerian Army in combating insurgency and banditry in the country.

He noted that despite the commitment and engagement of the army, it still organised WASA, which allowed the people to showcase their cultural diversity.

The governor further added that the coming together shows that Nigeria is one that is united in diversity.

Tambuwal disclosed that his administration would give full support to the Nigerian army in all its operations in the state.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8th Division of the Nigeria army headquarters in Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut, said the Nigeria army would continue to remain responsive and committed to the task of defending the country’s territorial integrity.

The GOC reiterated the commitment of Nigerian army to suppress all forms of insurrections by various criminal elements disturbing the peace of the country.

On the forthcoming elections, the GOC said the army would remain apolitical and adhere to the law of engagement and conducts provided by the Chief of Army Staff.

He therefore, assured the people of the state of the army’s unwavering commitments and loyalty in the quest to keep the country as an indivisible entity.

Mutkut maintained that the event should have come up by the end of December 2022, stressing that it is an annual event.

He explained that the event is historic in the life of the Nigerian army, which dated back to the colonial days of the West African Frontier Forces, when the British Colonial Commanders incorporated a social forum into the African military life.

The GOC stated that at the event, every ethnic group in the barracks displayed its rich cultural heritage and showcased its traditional dances.

He said: “This is the army’s style of unwinding from the strict regimental lifestyle of the military usually at the end of a successful training year.”

Mutkut appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, “whose passion for regimentation and professionalism, according to him, provided funds to organise WASA for the army.”

The heads of other military and paramilitary organisations in the state also attended the event.