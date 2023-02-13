Super Eagles Eligible Balogun Extends French Ligue 1 Goals to 15

*AC Milan, Villarreal, Marseille amongst clubs seeking his signature

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles eligible forward, Folarin Balogun, 21, extended his reign as top scorer in the French Ligue 1 yesterday as he helped Reims defeat Troyes 4-0 to take his total goals for the season to 15 so far.

The Arsenal loanee at the French club has continued his incredible form this season, to be ahead of such established stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

He scored Reims third goal yesterday as the club leapfrogged Lyon and Toulouse to 9th spot on 33 points from 23 games.

Apart from being eligible to play for Nigeria, Balogun is also qualified to star for England where he has been capped at the Under-18 and Under-19, pundits have been calling on USA soccer authorities to get him into the USMNT. He is currently in the Under-21 team for England which makes him still eligible to play for any of the three countries.

New York-born Balogun has been in the Gunners’ academy since 2008 and spent a largely successful spell on loan at Championship Middlesbrough in the final half of last season.

UK’s Daily Mailreports at the weekend that Italian giants AC Milan have renewed interest in prising the starlet away from Arsenal. Milan held an interest in him while he was in Arsenal’s youth team. Both Villarreal and Marseille are believed to also be interested in the signature of the enterprising young player.

With Balogun having two years remaining on his deal this summer, Gunners Boss, Mikel Arteta, must decide whether to cash in or not with suitors hovering around the lad.

Eddie Nketiah has stepped up since Gabriel Jesus’ injury at the World Cup, giving the Emirates chief two strong options for the No. 9 role.

Arteta has spoken highly of Balogun’s development in France and insists no decision will be made on his future until the summer.

He said: “The plan is that he finishes his period there, assess the situation where he is, where we are, then sit down and plan the next chapter in his developing career.”

In Europe’s top five leagues, only Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have scored more often for their clubs than Balogun.

Balogun was tied on 14 goals with Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski before adding the 15th yesterday.