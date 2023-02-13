  • Monday, 13th February, 2023

Stakeholders Laud NIMASA’s Transparent Process to Disburse CVFF

Business | 1 hour ago

The Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Ship-Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and maritime lawyers  have  commended the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime  Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh,  for display of transparency  and steadfastness in the process currently being carried  out to disburse the Cabotage  Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF)  since the approval was given by the federal government.

Member  of   NISA  and SOAN    who preferred to be anonymous ,   said they were pleased particularly with the seriousness and speed with which the NIMASA DG has treated the issue  since the  Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo   conveyed   President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the disbursement of the fund.

According to the ship owners, they were happy that NIMASA DG and his team have been able to hold different meetings with both the banks and the stakeholders so far on the process.

They revealed that during the meetings, the NIMASA displayed enthusiasm and honesty of purpose in ensuring that the fund is disbursed.

Similarly, a maritime lawyer, Mr Kasarachi Opara, described the steps taken by Jamoh as commendable and reassuring, adding that the decision of this administration to  give out   cabotage fund  to indigenous shipping operators, though  belated, should be applauded and Kudos given  to the Buhari led federal government for taking that bold step unlike the past administrations.

Opara however expressed concerns on the implementation of the necessary guidelines by the designated banks as required by the apex maritime body. 

He said, “I must commend the DG of NIMASA for his outstanding performance that has raised the hope of practitioners in the industry. My concern is more on the implementation of these processes by the designated banks. It is one thing giving an order and another thing implementing the order given.

“Nigerian commercial banks are not best of friends when it comes to loans because they make the loans practically impossible for beneficiary to pay back, because of their high and unreasonable interest rates and so many other charges attached to the same loan which largely contribute to   failures in repaying loans generally.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.