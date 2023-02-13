 Shooting Stars Force Bendel Insurance to Draw in Four-goal Thriller

Bendel Insurance maintained their unbeaten run in the abridged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season in Ibadan yesterday as Shooting Stars forced the Benin Arsenal to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

The Week 7 fixture involving Nigeria’s two traditional clubs, lived up to its expectations, with two quick goals scored by the visitors.

The hosts however rally back to cancel the two goals at the Adamasingba arena in a noisy battle that ended in no victor no vanquished.

Imade Osarenkhoe opened goal scoring for the Benin Arsenals within 33 seconds of kick off, after he capitalised on Shooting Stars’ defensive error to put the ball passed Ikechukwu Johnson.

The battle raged as the host team tried to find quick response to the visitors early attack,but Sarki Ismael doubled the lead for the Benin Arsenals in the 36 minutes of play following another defensive blunder as Insurance FC invaded again through counter attack.

The efforts of the home side paid of when Malomo Taofeek replied with a close range shot to decimate insurance lead after the visitors defenders poor clearance.

The Benin Arsenals went into the dressing room a bit comfortable after half time whistle with a 2-1 lead

On resumption of the second half, Shooting Stars manager, Gbenga Ogunbote, made double substitutions to add bite to his attack which paid off when Olufemi Opeoluwa scored to levelled up for the hosts in the 64th minute

with a low drive, sending the home fans into wild jubilation.

Coach Monday Odigie quickly made some adjustments and brought in big Jide Williams and hard working Babatunde Ogungbe in to stave off the rampaging Shooting strikers.

Insurance FC, despite the stalemate,still maintain the leadership of Group A with 17 points and continued with their unbeaten run in the current abridged league season to the amazement of many book makers.

The Benin Arsenals will be playing host to Nasarawa Utd on Wednesday in Week 8 engagement at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.