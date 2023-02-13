Onuachu’s Coach at Southampton Sacked

Nigerian and Southampton forward, Paul Onuachu, may have to brace up to distinguish himself following the sacking of Nathan Jones, the gaffer who signed him in the January transfer window from Genk.

The Saints suffered yet another 2-1 defeat against Wolves to sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The sacked Jones, had replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary’s in November, but was relieved of his duties after just 94 days in charge having won just one of his eight league games in charge.

The 49-year-old led Southampton to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but were eliminated from the competition by Newcastle at the last-four stage.

Jan Bednarek’s own goal cancelled out Carlos Alcaraz’s opener, and Joao Gomes struck three minutes from time to hand Wolves all three points.

The result leaves Southampton bottom of the table, and the club’s hierarchy have decided to act now to try and preserve their Premier League status.

A short statement posted on the club’s official website yesterday read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.

Jones was left in a helpless position following Saturday’s home defeat against fellow relegation contenders Wolves as the visitors scored twice late-on to secure a surprise victory on the south coast.

Unsavoury chants demanding the Welshman was removed from his post echoed around St Mary’s with Southampton remaining cemented to the bottom of the top-flight table and relegation becoming an evermore realistic possibility.

Jones was adamant that he would continue to fight to keep his position following what turned out to be his last match in charge, telling Sky Sports: “I couldn’t feel any more pressure than I have been under this week. We have to keep fighting.”

“I’m really disappointed and frustrated. We created chances and we looked a proper team in the first half. We should be in control of the game with 10 men.”

“We have to show a little bit more quality and killer instinct.

“We had 17 shots. We had a glorious chance to go 2-0 up. When we don’t take that chance and put balls over the bar then it’s always going to be tough.”

However, his tenure in charge of Southampton has now been brought to an unceremonious end as Jones was sacked from his first role in the English top flight.

His exploits that almost saw him take Championship side Luton to the Premier League last season earned him a move to the club following Hasenhuttl’s departure. But a torrid run of seven league defeats in eight games has seen the club act quickly to remove Jones.

The Saints board led by Rasmus Ankersen are now in the process of recruiting a third manager of the season with the club needing to act quick with crucial games against Chelsea and Leeds just around the corner.