NNPC, Sahara Group Deliver 24-hour Electricity to Ajoki Community in Edo State

Socio-economic growth prospects in Ajoki community, Edo State, have soared following the delivery of uninterrupted power supply to the community by Enageed Resource Limited, a Sahara Group upstream company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL)

According to a statement, available to tens of thousands of beneficiaries, the Enageed Resource Ajoki Gas-to-Power project generates a combined capacity of one megawatt round-the-clock electricity from gas, in keeping with Sahara Group’s commitment to promoting access to clean energy and spearheading seamless energy transition in Africa.



The project had the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) and the Edo State Government as key partners.

“What we initially thought was a pipe dream has eventually become a reality,” Secretary of Ajoki community, Scott Omasan, was quoted to have said at the handover ceremony.



“The test run has been on since December last year and now the project is in full gear. Now, small businesses, healthcare, and commercial activities will be transformed in Ajoki. Even residents of neighbouring communities now flock into Ajoki to do one business or the other because of the uninterrupted power in our community,” Omasan added.

According to the Head Sustainable Community Development, Olubunmi Lawson, who represented Bala Wunti, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, the project would foster increase agricultural and economic productivity, higher revenues, better healthcare, and make the environment cleaner.

“NNPC Ltd is committed to timely delivery of social impact projects across the nation. I want to encourage the good people of Ajoki community to continue to collaboratively work with Enageed Resources Limited to ensure the sustainability of this laudable project,” she said.



The Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy (A Sahara Group Upstream Company), Henry Menkiti said: “What we are witnessing today is the product of Sahara Group’s unwavering commitment to seamless stakeholder relations everywhere we operate. We enjoy the support of our host communities where we call home because we continue to work with a shared vision that is centred on making a difference responsibly.”



Menkiti said Asharami Energy remained committed to effectively adapting and responding to climate change trends and positioning the business to harness emerging opportunities. “Consequently, we measure and monitor Green House Gas (GHG) emissions to effectively manage our Scope 1 emissions and ESG metrics to ensure alignment with best practices and global disclosure standards”.



Also speaking at the event, Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, described the project as an outstanding achievement for the energy conglomerate, considering the endless opportunities it offers the Ajoki Community. “As a responsible organization, one of the key parameters for measuring our progress is to also measure how well our communities are doing. This Gas-to-Power project is so important to us because we’re essentially taking a resource that is available in the community and using it to produce something that is beneficial to Ajoki and its environs” she said.