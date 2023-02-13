Group Launch Book to Boost FDIs to Nigeria

Nume Ekeghe

The Nigerian Grand Book, a researched compendium of the birth and growth of Nigeria, which is expected to engender and accelerate foreign direct investments (FDIs) inflows into the country through a well-coordinated mix of sustained activities has been unveiled.

The book is curated by the Nigerian project, in partnership with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and Folio Communications.

Scheduled for launch in June 2023, the Nigerian Grand Book is presented in two broad sections to reaffirm Nigeria’s bond of unity and diversity.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the General Manager, Folio Communications, Sunny Ikwuagwu said: “We believe that this project provides a powerful platform to showcase pioneering contributions of Nigerians to nation-building and development. We are convinced that this partnership shall deepen the ultimate objective of the project for a wholesome image overhaul for Nigeria.”

Ikwuagwu said, “we recognize the significance of this transformative endeavour to our dear country to brighten the nation’s chances in the race to the future and in restoring our pride and glory. We welcome partners from the organized private sector on this quest of a global perception management project for Nigeria.”

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Managing Director, Precise Platform, promoter of the book launch project, Bolaji Okusaga, said the book seeks to restore hope and optimism to Nigerians, Nigerians in the Diaspora and the global investment community, adding that the book chronicles achievement of Nigerians, home and abroad, who are contributing meaningfully to better the world.