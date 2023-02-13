FG Commends Diri on New NYSC Camp

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The federal government has commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for the new National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the state.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, also hailed the robust support from the state government that ensured the completion of the permanent orientation camp in Boro Town, Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

While inaugurating the project at the weekend, the Youth and Sports Minister, who was represented by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara-Ahmed, noted that the facilities would boost the morale of staff and corps members.

He stressed that the NYSC would reciprocate the magnanimity of the state government by ensuring increased quota of corps members to the state.

“Let me on behalf of the National Youth Service Corps congratulate you on the accomplishment made so far in the delivery of democratic dividends.

“It is also gratifying to note that a state government under your leadership has continued to demonstrate support to the NYSC. This you have done through several gestures that have enhanced the smooth conduct of our operations, including regular payment of monthly state allowance of corps members as well as provision of transport fare upon completion of their national service.

“The provision of this permanent orientation camp is another testimony of your passion for the progress of Nigerian youths, who are being trained for citizenship and leadership roles on the platform of this noble scheme.

“Indeed, this facility will not only ensure the efficient conduct of orientation courses. It will also serve as morale booster to both corps members and corps officials. We shall continue to reciprocate your kind gesture through the deployment of more corps members to contribute to national development to the state and their host communities.”

The minister congratulated Governor Diri on his third anniversary in office and for his youth-friendly policies, which he said have impacted not only youths of the state but Nigerian youths at large.

The governor, in his remarks, recalled how the orientation camp was sited in its present location when he was Commissioner for Youth and Sports during the late Gov. Diepreye Alamieyeseigha’s administration.

He expressed satisfaction that his vision and desire for the state NYSC permanent orientation camp has become a reality at a time he is governor of the state.

He said: “The moment my predecessor took over as governor, one of the projects he had in mind was construction of a permanent orientation camp here in Kaiama and I am so happy that my vision has been fulfilled.

“Initially, there were some challenges associated with youth restiveness and this facility was not spared. But I was determined that this orientation camp must be put to use.

“So, in consultation with the NYSC, we fenced round the camp and ensured that solar lights were put in place apart from the renovation and other facilities we constructed to make this camp what it is now.”

He also directed that new hostels be built for male and female corps members as well as that a memo be forwarded for payment of transport allowance to each corps member at the end of their orientation.

Diri charged corps members that were selected for INEC’s ad hoc staff during the general election to live above board by resisting the influence of politicians who buy votes.