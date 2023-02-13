FG Acquires 10,000 Units of Tractors for Mechanised Farming

Gilbert Ekugbe

The federal government has purchased 10,000 units of tractors and 50,000 units of assorted equipment to drive mechanised farming in Nigeria.

According to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the ministry is collaborating with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to make tractors with implements available to farmers at a concessionary deferred payment terms.

Speaking at the launch of its tractorisation programme in Abuja, the minister noted that farmers would make 40 per cent down payment while the balance of 60 per cent would be spread over a period of three years.

Abubakar said that the vital role of agriculture in the Nigerian economy has made it necessary for the sector to be re-invigorated through tractor acquisition in order to achieve food and nutrition security.

He pointed out that the tractorisation programme would lead to improved quantity and quality of food per person, reduce drudgery of farmers in Nigeria as well as increase productivity of farmers.

He revealed that Nigeria and Brazil entered into a bi-lateral agreement under the More Food International Programme (MFIP) of Brazil which culminated to a loan of $1.2 billion.

Speaking further, Abubakar noted that agriculture sector remained amongst the key sectors driving the Nigerian economy and it contributed 23.78 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as the largest employer of labour in the country.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, who was represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi, stated that the programme would move agriculture from subsistence to commercial business venture, increase the economy of most farmers, drive development in the agrarian communities, encourage youth participation and engagement among others.

Umakhihe reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment in taking the tractorisation programme to higher pedestal where all and sundry would acknowledge its modest achievement.