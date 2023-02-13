Ex-governor Idris Tasks Electorate in Kogi to Help Rescue Nigeria, Reject APC

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, has urged the people of Kogi West senatorial district to be steadfast and committed to the ongoing efforts to rescue Nigeria from misrule by voting for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and other party candidates in the coming general election.

Idris made the call at the weekend at Kabba while addressing a well-attended mega rally organised by the PDP to showcase its candidates contesting the election.

He explained that the people of the district should end the widespread suffering in the country by voting for Atiku as the next president of Nigeria.

Idris described Atiku as a detribalised Nigerian who has the experience and capacity to rescue Nigerians from the pangs of hunger, poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

The former governor warned the people to eschew sentiment and allow common sense to guide them while casting their votes.

Idris lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plunged the country into a monumental crises, saying only tested, trusted and experienced politician like Atiku can navigate Nigeria out of its present state of abyss.

He charged the electorate in district not to give APC the chance to win any of the elective positions, urging them vote only the PDP candidates to make the rescue mission easier for the incoming PDP government to accomplish.

Also speaking at the rally, the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Sam Ohutu, charged party members to close ranks and approach the coming elections with determination and sole purpose of defeating the APC.

He decried the discomfort and sufferings Nigerian have been subjected to since 2015 under the APC rule, urging the voters in senatorial district to rise up to liberate themselves by voting all PDP candidates in the coming election.

The chairman appealed to the people of Kogi State to help PDP back to power by voting for all its candidates contesting the election.

Also, former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and one of the spokesmen of Atiku, Hon. Kola Ologbondiyan, who addressed the rally in local dialect, said the APC has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians since coming to power.

Ologbondiyan said the APC has also failed to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

A former state Deputy Governor, Chief Yomi Awoniyi, while addressing the rally, also urged the people to end the suffering they are going through in the hands of the APC government in the state by voting for PDP candidates in the coming elections.