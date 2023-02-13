Delta Guber: Again, Onuesoke Canvasses Support for Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP governorship candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as a complete embodiment of leadership.

Onuesoke, who made the description while addressing PDP loyalists who visited him in his office to affirm their continuous support for Oborevwori over the weekend, said the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly was a man of the people whose basic interest was to improve and develop the lives of the youths, women and children of the grassroots and encouraged all Deltans to emulate his good sense of humour and leadership qualities.

The PDP chieftain reiterated that Oborevwori possessed an embodiment of good leadership qualities that has enabled him manage the entire lawmakers irrespective of their parties adding that he does not discriminate or look down on anyone as he gives equal right and opportunity to all.

“Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s simplicity, humility and understanding are unmatched due to his dealings and warm relationship with other lawmakers and it takes only an understanding and humble speaker with extraordinary qualities to attract such massive number of lawmakers to pass vote of confidence on the leadership of the House. This is a clear indication that his leadership is welcomed by all Lawmakers and Deltans in general,” Onuesoke said.

The PDP chieftain recalled that Oborevwori, during his youthful days, was a notable mobilizer of people and influencer of public opinion in Okpe and Uvwie where he emerged as a remarkable youth leader with massive followership.

He added that it took no time before the then Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, spotted the embodiment of leadership in him and appointed him as a Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation from 2003 to 2006 before Ibori’s successor, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan appointed him as Special Adviser on Land Security from 2007 to 2010.

“Thus, in the heat of the Niger Delta crisis of 2008/2009, Hon. Oborevwori became the Delta State Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme and by so doing contributed to the enhancement of national security and stability. He later served as Senior Special Security Assistant to Governor Uduaghan from 2012 to 2015,” he revealed.

He stated that Hon. Oborevwori is without doubt a rare Pan-Deltan and unifier in a class of his own adding that his political antecedents and social networks across different divides attested to his unassailable Pan-Delta character.

“He is at home with all the ethnic nationalities in Delta State and his leadership of the Delta State House of Assembly which oversees the interest of the entire State, for so many years, consolidates his Pan-Delta outlook.