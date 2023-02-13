Buni Not Stoned at Any Rally, DG Campaign Clears Air

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

The Director General of Yobe State Campaign Council, Senator Mohammed Hassan, has denied rumours that, Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state was stoned during a tour of Gashua, one of the biggest towns in the state.



Some local news outlets had reported that the governor was pelted with stone during his campaign tour of Gashua.

Responding to enquiries from journalists at the weekend, Hassan popularly called Dambu, said the story making the round that Buni was pelted with stone at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally was the handiwork of the opposition.

He said the alleged stoning of the governor by some irate youths was a figment of imagination of some mischievous opponents.

“What is being concocted and peddled around was not true. Sincerely, speaking, I was among those standing on the surface of the podium when the whole drama started.



“We gave chance for the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal to first address the crowd knowing full well that being an indigene of the town, he should say something before any other person. Unfortunately, immediately after he finished his turn, as Governor Mai Mala stood to take his turn many unwanted elements also took to the podium. Later, we realised that the podium could not withstand the load, so all of us decided to go down in a hurry.



“To my knowledge, that was all that happened, but to everybody’s dismay, we learned about so many negative versions of the story. Consequently, we smiled that it was the handiwork of the opposition who are out to create mischief by providing false scenarios against our campaign team.

“What they did didn’t come as a surprise simply they noticed the way and manner we are conducting our rallies, particularly in major towns of the state, that is why they the (opposition) introduced what they did in Gashua just to reduce our governor and the entire All Progressives Congress, campaign members,” he said.