Buhari: I Have Fulfiled My Campaign Promises

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday insisted that he has not reneged on his promise to boost economy; ensure security and fight anti-corruption policies, priority of its government’s campaign promises.

Buhari also installed Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II as the fourth Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano State, North Western Nigeria.

He made the clarification during the seventh convocation of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti yesterday, insisting that he had fulfilled in his promises to Nigerians in these aspect among others.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah declared that he had delivered in the areas of economy, security and anti-corruption.

At the convocation, Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former Managing Director, First Bank Plc, Bisi Onasanya and former Captain of Super Eagles, Chief Segun Odegbami were garlanded with honorary degrees for their contributions to national development.

The president said his campaign promises was based on enhancing economy, improving security and anti-corruption fight, saying he recorded huge success in the three fundamental issues.

He said though the country had not reached its full potential, his government had set Nigeria on irreversible paths of greatness through the implementation of masses-centric policies.

“Let me remind us all that my campaign to become president in 2015 was built on the promise to improve the security; strengthen economy and combat corruption.

“It is with immense gratitude to God Almighty that I make a bold to say that we have delivered on the three promises. At my inauguration, the country was practically under the siege of terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

“With every sense of responsibility, I state boldly that war against terrorism has been fought and won as all the territories lost to the these groups have been reclaimed. Terrorism in Nigeria today is breathing its last breath.

“It is also noteworthy that under my watch Nigeria rose from the brackish waters of near-economic collapse to become acknowledged as the largest economy on the African continent.

“This is no mean feat. It is not a given. It can only be the result of well-orchestrated developmental plan. Corruption also held the country by the jugular before I assumed office in 2015.

“It is also an acknowledged fact that the policies of my administration, including the introduction of the TSA, whistle blowing policy and intensification of prosecution by anti-corruption agencies have rolled back the tide of corruption in the country.

He added that apart from the three fundamental areas, his administration has revamped the education sector through increased funding for human capital and infrastructural development.

“While it is an impossibility to channel all the available funds in the country to the education sector, it is a matter of public knowledge that my administration, since its inception in May 29 has been incrementally increasing funding to the sector in its yearly budgets.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina said that the institution within the shortest time of creation has carved a niche for itself on international grid of academic excellence.

While congratulating the graduands on the academic feats, Fasina admonished them to positively project the image of the institution.

Buhari, represented by Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, performed the installation of Benin monarch at the 36th and 37th combined convocation of the university in Kano where 16,581 students bagged various degrees.

In a statement by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo in Benin City yesterday, Buhari revealed that the university “is indeed lucky to have a seasoned diplomat as its chancellor, assuring that the Oba would bring his wealth of experience to bear in discharging his duties.

Congratulating the Oba on the twin honour as the chancellor and award of Doctor of Law, the president said he had no doubt that the monarch is worthy of his calling, noting that the 46-year-old university would attain greater heights in the years to come.

He also promised to address the perimeter fencing of the University and appealed to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene in the crisis between neighbouring communities and the university over land encroachment.

According to him, “I officially congratulate his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, CRF for your well deserved appointment as Chancellor of Bayero University.

“There is no doubt that Bayero University is indeed lucky to have the Oba as its Chancellor. Oba Ewuare II is a man of great experience and a seasoned diplomat,” Buhari said.

In his address, the monarch pledged his commitment towards the advancement of teaching, learning and research in the institution.

He also promised to focus on attracting interventions to improve the fortunes of the institution through collaboration global competitiveness.

“Our resolve is to continue to do things that will take us to greater heights as we continue to leverage on the achievements made by our predecessors and its Management team, we will also take stock.”