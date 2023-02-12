  • Sunday, 12th February, 2023

Breaking: DPO, 4 Others Killed by Bandits in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Divisional Police Officer for Paiko police station Superintendent of Police Mukhtar Abbas and four other  policemen have been killed by bandits in Niger state

The policemen were killed when they were mobilised to counter  the attack on the Kwakuti Djadugbe Market on Saturday.

Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the tragedy in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday however said some of the bandits were neutralised.

According to Abiodun  the Police has already sent a  reinforcement team to the scene and recovered the bodies of the deceased personnel. 

He said the command had condoled with the families of the affected personnel, before  reassuring members of the public that the Command will not relent in the fight against banditry and other criminalities  in the State

In a related development Abiodun said at about 3pm on Friday  suspected armed bandits/insurgents attempted to attack the Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA 

He said the Police tactical teams and vigilante members were mobilized to the market where the hoodlums were routed and successfully repelled without any havoc, though the situation caused some panic but normalcy was restored.

