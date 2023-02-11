Updated New BMW X5, BMW X6 now in Luxury Segment

Bennett Oghifo

BMW has presented the extensively updated new editions of its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the luxury segment.

The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 emphasise their inherent poise and assurance with detailed design revisions and additions to their standard specification, according to a statement by the automaker.

The refreshed drive system lineup includes new combustion engines, a latest-generation plug-in hybrid system for the BMW X5 xDrive50e (petrol consumption, combined: 1.1 – 0.8 l/100 km [256.8 – 353.1 mpg imp]; electric power consumption, combined: 27.0 – 22.9 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 26 – 18 g/km in the WLTP cycle) and 48V mild hybrid technology for all other models. Also leading the way are the new systems for automated driving and parking and the fully digital iDrive control/operation system with BMW Curved Display based on BMW Operating System 8.

The update will provide the BMW X5 with everything it needs to maintain worldwide market leadership in its segment and enable the BMW X6 to secure its position as number one ahead of competitors from other premium German manufacturers. The two models will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA, the competence centre for BMW X models, and their global launch gets underway in April 2023.

The new BMW X5: slim headlights, illuminated BMW kidney grille.

The inclusion of the xLine design elements as standard gives the BMW X5 significantly greater presence and visual robustness. Its front end is shaped by the fresh interpretation of the hallmark BMW headlights and kidney grille. The new headlight units now have a 35-millimetre slimmer outline. Their arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements point outwards and also serve as turn signal indicators. Matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam, plus M Shadowline lights, are included on the options list.

The BMW kidney Iconic Glow is now offered as an option for the six-cylinder variants of the new BMW X5, and its cascade lighting creates an extremely eye-catching and brand-typical look. The vertical air curtains and the lower air intake, complete with decorative trim detail in Pearl-effect Chrome and triangular apertures in its outer areas, also contribute to the cutting-edge aura.

The precisely updated design of the BMW X5 also spans newly designed air breathers in the front side panels and the standard inclusion of Exterior Line Satin Aluminium trim and roof rails in Satin Aluminium. The sculptural fibre-optic light guide elements for the rear lights and brake lights now have particularly striking contouring. The L shape familiar from other BMW models is reflected horizontally, creating a consistently illuminated X motif within the rear lights.

The new BMW X6: M Sport package now standard.

The new BMW X6 also has slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements. As before, the BMW kidney Iconic Glow is offered as an option for the six-cylinder models. The dynamic character of the new BMW X6 is highlighted even more intently with the now standard M Sport package. Playing a key role here is the octagonal front-end signature below the BMW kidney grille, with its striking side apertures and generous use of black surfaces. In addition, the three-dimensional sculpting of the front apron underscores the car’s width and brawny stature.

M-specific side skirts and M High-gloss Shadowline trim are also part of the M Sport package. The rear apron of the SAC has an insert in Dark Shadow, while the new exhaust tailpipe trims are trapezoidal in shape.