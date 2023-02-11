Rite Foods Pledges Commitment to Innovative, Sustainable Products 

Indigenous food and beverage company, Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitment to sustainable and innovative products to enhance consumers satisfaction.

Managing Director of the firm, Mr Seleem Adegunwa declared this while addressing the press in Lagos

He revealed steps taken by the organisation towards the realisation of its objectives.

He disclosed that the organisation is committing huge investment to ultra-modern factory with up-to-date-technology as well as research.

He explained that this was important to enable the company maintain and consolidate its leading market position in the country.

He said, “Research is critical to us, and we value that a lot. Our products are leaders in flavour innovation. On the Cola brand, there is a clear edge over the competition, and we lead on flavour like in the Apple and Tropical segments.

“Our brands are enhanced by having many products under them, which is why they look bolder and bigger on the shelf among competitors.”

Speaking on the company’s new entrant, Sosa Fruit Drink, Adegunwa maintained that the brand is a symbol of quality and a new way the company has attained excellent reviews.

He said: “I think one of the things we are known for and the important thing that we must build on is that symbol of quality. Looking to the future, we are ready to ensure that anything concerning our logo is of a very high standard, and we are strongly committed to that cause to produce world-class products.”

He reiterated that the company’s slogan- ‘Truly World-Class and Proudly- Nigerian’ aptly describes its goal to compete favourably at the global level, with a DNA and heritage that are completely Nigerian.

“This has been intentional not just to limit us to Nigeria, especially as the product is already expanding across the borders,” he explained.