PDP Expels Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others

Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and six others from the party for anti-party activities and other offences in violation of the party’s constitution.

Also expelled was Oluwajomiloju Fayose, son of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

The main opposition party had last month suspended Nnamani, representing Enugu East at the Senate, but he argued that the party violated his rights to fair hearing. But the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued yesterday said the decision of the NWC was sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

He noted that the expulsion takes effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

Ologunagba said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the party for anti-party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

Those expelled from the party are: Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere, (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II). The party charged all members of the party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of the party to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from misrule.

Reacting to his expulsion, Nnamani said the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has no powers to suspend or expel him from the party.

The former Enugu State governor in a letter to the PDP NWC through his counsel Olusegun O. Jolaawo, SAN, stated that the NWC had no powers to suspend or expel him except the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Nnamani said that the Ayu-led NWC did not follow due process and strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP constitution and therefore lacked the powers to suspend or expel him as a member of the National Assembly.

He quoted copiously the relevant sections of the PDP constitution breached by the Ayu-led NWC.

He said, “Article 57(7) Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly, Provided that nothing in this Constitution shall preclude or invalidate any complaint submitted through the National Working Committee to the National Executive Committee concerning any person whatsoever.

“Article 59(3) Notwithstanding any other provision of this Constitution relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level except the National Executive Committee shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors, Special Advisers or member of any of the legislative houses.”

Nnamani said, “On 20 January, 2023, the NWC conducted preliminary disciplinary hearing against our client and approved his suspension from the party for one month, purportedly acting pursuant to Article 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP.

“It is evident on the basis of Articles 57(7) and 59(3) of the Constitution of your party excerpted above, that no organ of the party, including the National Working Committee, has the competence to entertain any question of discipline against our client, except the National Executive Committee of the party.