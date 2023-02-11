NPFL’ll Still Lack Sponsors With Poor Television Coverage, Says Former LSFA Chairman

The Nigeria Premier Football League kicked off on January 8, after some initial setbacks that led to the postponement from the initial kickoff date of December 28, 2022. Yet, the league has not been able to attract sponsorship. Former Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), Waidi Akani, explained to Kunle Adewale, that the league not enjoying quality television coverage and security, amongst many others were some of the reasons the NPFL has not been able to attract sponsors, excerpts

If there is one commendation that has been given the 2022 /23 Nigeria Premier Football League, it is the number of away wins it has recorded so far, something that was never witnessed in times past.

However, the major challenge before the Interim Management Committee (IMC) is how to attract sponsorship to the league.

Adducing reasons for lack of sponsorship for the league, former LSFA Chairman, Waidi Akani said as long as clubs were still recycling players the NPFL would never attract sponsors.

“The league still parades bunch of old men that have been playing for15 years or more which is something that is not good for the game. Rather, it should be a mixture of both young and old players and until be go back to the basics which is schools’ sports, we will continue to sing the same song every time. If you look at the major leagues in Europe you will see players of age 18/19 breaking into the league, “ Akani said.

Continuing, the Yaba College of Technology Engineering graduate said,” We need to go back to schools’ sports if we want our league to be attractive and get sponsors’ attention.

“Players like late Stephen Keshi, Henry Nwosu and the likes were known when they were playing Principals Cup and people followed them to the league. I know I number of spectators I attracted to the stadium while I was playing for NEPA FC, because they’ve been following me right from the time I was playing the Principals Cup.”

The former Nigeria international is of the opinion that the league would never attract sponsorship untill the matches are shown on popular medium.

“ The Nigeria Television Authority NTA, has proven it does not have the necessary equipment and capacity to televise a football match. The management of the league should therefore partner with an independent television.

“ I am not saying compulsorily the league management should go back to Super Sport, but there are still some very good independent television with massive equipment they can partner with.

Akani also advocated on good security at our different stadiums before any any organisation or company can think of coming to sponsor the league.

“Until our stadiums can boast of adequate security where people can bring their family to watch football matches without fear of molestation, no right-thinking organisation would want to partner with our league. No organisation would want its name rubbed in the mud,” the former NEPA of Lagos midfielder noted.

For our league to attract sponsorship, officiating must be top notch and the managers of the league must be people of unblemished character that sponsors could trust. Transparency should be their watchword.