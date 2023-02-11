Lawmaker Tasks Govts on Development of Youths

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, has enjoined government at all levels to provide an enabling environment for the youth to bloom, saying the country is destiny for greatness.

He made the call during the maiden talent exhibition, themed, “Idanilaraya Talent Act”, which he sponsored, held at the Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP) Mini Stadium, Saki.

The talent exhibition which drew participants from all the 33 local government areas of the state, saw Habeeb Opeyemi Adisa, emerging the winner.

According to the federal lawmaker, talents abound among the youth who if properly motivated would be pride to the country, stating that the governments have a duty to encourage them to display their talents.

He said, “My appeal to government at all levels is to do everything possible to make our youths blossom with their talent and I believe that the country stands to benefit from them as they are there to make it proud.”

Peller, who is the Accord candidate for Oyo North senatorial district in the forthcoming general election, showered praises on all the participants at the event which he said would be annual to discover more talents in the state especially in the Oke-Ogun axis, urging them not to relent in their area of focus just as he assured of doing everything humanly possible to assist their aspirations.

The program which was a day to remember for the indigene of the town as they trooped out to be a part of the event, where Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Zazu, was on ground to entertain the audience, cut across four categories ranging from singing, dancing, spoken word and comedy with youthful contestants displaying extraordinary talents to the admiration of attendees.

At the end of the event mouth-watering prizes were presented to winners of the talent competition with the winner, Adisa, winning N1 million as the star prize; Ojerinde Michael Oladejo won N750,000 as the first runner-up and Adegbite Adebayo, went home with N500,000 as the second runner-up.