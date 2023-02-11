First lady, Northern Govt Forum, Others expected at book presentation; Tinubu Builder of Leaders

The first lady, Mrs. Aishat Buhari, The Northern Governors Forum, the family of the APC, and other prominent personalities are set to attend a book presentation titled “ Builder of leaders”, a book written in honor of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presentation will x-ray the building and leadership style of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the event is slated to hold at the Ladi Kwali hall, Sheraton on Sunday in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference held recently in Abuja, chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. Umar Tahir said the book was inspired by Tinubu’s humility and charitable activities.

In his explanation, he noted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had implemented scalable policies over time that had produced a number of national leaders and had improved the country as a whole.

The co-chairman of the organizing committee, Aliyu Usman Waziri, voiced hope for the APC presidential candidate’s chances of winning the upcoming election, asserting that the support of Asiwaju cannot be matched to that of his rivals.

Reviewing the book, the author, Aliyu A.A. Butu noted that the philosophy and components of the book include the theory of leadership, the straightforward methods for developing leaders throughout the nation, and how Tinubu made Lagos State the greatest economy in west Africa.

Other prominent personalities expected at the event include members of the Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly, the Business Community, and the former Northern Governors.