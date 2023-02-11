Buhari Meets with Tinubu at Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at his official residence at the State House.

Tinubu had abandoned the ‘Meet the mentor’ dinner held in his honour by the APC Progressives Sisters Network at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, and apologised to the organisers that he had an important meeting with the president at 9.45p.m.

He said, “I have a superior appointment. Late yesterday, the president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday). What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45pm.

“I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it. I have got to be here to, first of all, seek your understanding. That is why there is always a pair for races like this. I have a vice presidential candidate.”

Although the agenda of the meeting Buhari had with Tinubu was not made public, sources said it might not be unconnected with last-minute strategies and logistics connected with the presidential election scheduled to be held in two week- time.

This is Tinubu’s first known meeting with the president after the latter pledged to continue drumming support for him at a rally in Sokoto State on Thursday.

The Buhari/Tinubu meeting at the State House ended at about midnight. No statement on the meeting was issued.