APWEN Demands More Leadership  Roles for Women in Scientific Community

Funmi Ogundare



President of the Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho, yesterday, called for more representation of women in leadership roles in the scientific community, as well as more support for girls’ education in the fields of Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics ( STEM).

She also stressed the need for increased funding for research projects led by women and the provision of equal access to resources and facilities for female scientists.

Eterigho made this call while addressing journalists at a press conference in Lagos, to commemorate the 2023 International Day for Women and Girls in Science, themed, ‘Innovate. Demonstrate. Elevate. Advance. I.D.E.A: Bringing Communities Forward for Sustainable and Equitable Development.’

She expressed concern that policymakers do not involve women in developing STEM policies, saying that there was a need to address the dearth of funds and facilities needed for innovative research work which is very far out of reach from women and girls.

“Scholarships for women and sponsorship for female scientists are also extremely rare, APWEN is advocating that more should be instituted.”

The president stated that today, February 11, has been set aside annually by the United Nations to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate the essential role women and girls play in science and technology. The day focuses on the reality that science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of internationally agreed development goals including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

The underrepresentation of women in science and engineering in Nigeria, she noted, has contributed to the worsening of the shortage of skilled personnel in these critical fields, adding that unless we change this disparity, the country, will continue to fail to achieve the kind of progress we all want and deserve.

“Gender inequality in Nigeria is a serious problem that undermines our efforts to improve people’s lives. Women are often treated as second-class citizens in our society, and it can result in limited opportunities in the workplace and beyond.

“Women need a stronger voice in the scientific field if we hope to close the gender gap and eliminate harmful stereotypes. They need to be encouraged to pursue careers in science and engineering from an early age. We also need to give them the support they need to succeed. Improving access to higher education for women and giving them equal employment opportunities can make a huge difference. Our future as a nation depends on it,” Eterigho stressed.

She said APWEN plans to encourage and support more girls’ education in STEM fields., provide mentorship and networking opportunities for women in science, advocate for the promotion of gender equality and challenge gender stereotypes in the workplace, advocate for increased funding for research projects led by women, amongst others, this year

The president urged all its members across Nigeria to strive towards providing mentorship and networking opportunities for girls studying STEM in secondary schools and tertiary institutions.