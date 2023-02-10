SNF Food Donates to Orphanage

Mary Nnah

SNF Foods Limited recently the Hearts of Gold Hospice in Surulere, Lagos where donate food items and also gave financial support to the children.

The Managing Director, SNF Foods, Ashish Misra explained that the company’s inputs will be used to support Heart of Gold Hospice’s mission of providing high-quality care to the children currently living in the orphanage including nutrition which is in tandem with the company’s vision to craft high-quality products that people love, to keep them active and healthy in body and spirit.

“We believe that it is our responsibility to make a positive difference in the world and are honored to be able to support such a worthy cause. We look forward to working with Heart of Gold Hospice Institution and making a positive impact in our community. This initiative is an example that we can make a positive difference within our areas and communities by taking continuous small steps in the right direction”, he said.

Misra who said that Hearts of Gold Hospice, is a well-managed care home for children without much support, revealed that between 60-64children are living in the care home with most of the children being orphans and also suffering from medical conditions like Down’s syndrome and spectrum disorders, added, “The idea is to provide a care package of Activa oil, Whippy Mayo, bread and other food products and cash donation for the children as part of our ‘Doing Better by Doing Good’ initiative.”

“SNF Foods believes in supporting and assisting the communities in which we operate. We believe that happy communities replete with good nutrition and good growth opportunities are the model communities and we would like to play our part in building a stronger society”, he noted further.

SNF Foods is an established leader in product development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritious food products.

Founder of Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, Mrs. Laja Adedoyin, said she looks after 68 children with different levels of disabilities, explaining that some disabilities can see and some cannot be seen.

“There are children born with severe deformities. One of the things we do here is to give them palliative care. We make life easier for them, even though we know we cannot do it all. Some of these conditions can be addressed with surgeries, while some we cannot do anything,” she said.

She said support from individuals and organisations such as SNF Food has continued to sustain the Hospice. She commended the SNF team and encouraged other organisations to emulate what they are doing.