  • Friday, 10th February, 2023

New Year Murder: Police Arrest Couple’s  Alleged Killers

Nigeria | 18 mins ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, on January 1, 2023, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The killers also murdered their only surviving son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, who was thrown into a river in Adigbe area of Abeokuta alongside their adopted son.

However, the adopted son later escaped from the river.

The news of the arrest was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi confirmed that three person involved in the killing, including a prime suspect who escaped from police custody, Lekan Adekanbi, have been arrested by the police.

After killing the couple, the assailants burnt their remains and house located in the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta.

Kehinde worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while his wife, Bukola, worked with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.